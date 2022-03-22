Police update and tributes after death of popular Leyland man whose body was discovered after welfare check

Police visited the man’s home in Northgate, off Golden Hill Lane, on Thursday afternoon (March 17) to carry out a welfare check.

After receiving no answer, officers entered the home where they found the man, aged in his mid-50s, deceased in the kitchen.

He has since been named locally as Billy Bebbington, a familiar and friendly face to many in Leyland.

Lancashire Police said it has completed its investigation and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The cause has not been confirmed but the force said a file will be passed to HM Coroner.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to an address in Northgate, Leyland, at 1.16pm on March 17 following reports of a concern for welfare.

"Officers have attended and sadly found a man deceased inside the property. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”

Billy's death was met with dozens of tributes on social media from those in Leyland who knew him over the years.

Vicky Barrett said: “Such sad news. I knew Billy from being a teen in the 80s. He was a lovely kind and friendly lad.”

Emma Bayley added: “Such a shame. Known Billy for years, he was such a character and would do anything for anyone. R.I.P Billy.”

"RIP Billy you was one of the nicest blokes,” said another old school friend. “You made me feel welcome at high school and looked out for me back then.”

"One of Leyland’s finest. RIP Billy, we will miss you,” added Jo McGowan, whilst Jane Taylor added, “R.I.P Billy. You were a character with a heart of gold.”

And Diane Brown paid tribute, saying: “Sad news.. Rip Billy.. such a gentle soul with a huge character. Every time we bumped into each other we had a good laugh.. you'll be missed by many".

"Sleep tight Billy,” said Laura Walker. “You were such a character and brightened up everyone’s day with your cheekiness.”