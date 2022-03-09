Woman in her 20s taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Ashton

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after two cars collided in Ashton.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:56 pm

The collision occurred in Blackpool Road at the junction with Tulketh Brow and Woodplumpton Road at around 11.30am on Wednesday, March 9.

Pictures from the scene show heavy traffic was building in the area while emergency services made the scene safe.

Police later confirmed it was a “minor injury” collision.

Police and ambulance crews were called to make the area safe following the crash. (Credit: Ashton & PR2 Community Group)

"A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added.

