Woman in her 20s taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Ashton
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after two cars collided in Ashton.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:56 pm
The collision occurred in Blackpool Road at the junction with Tulketh Brow and Woodplumpton Road at around 11.30am on Wednesday, March 9.
Pictures from the scene show heavy traffic was building in the area while emergency services made the scene safe.
Police later confirmed it was a “minor injury” collision.
"A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added.
