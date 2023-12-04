A woman sadly died in hospital after a car crashed into a building in Accrington.

A Honda CR-V collided with a building at the junction of Manchester Road and Hollins Lane at around 4:55pm on Thursday (November 16).

The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old woman from the Rossendale area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She sadly died in hospital on Sunday (December 3), police confirmed.

A woman died in hospital after a car collided with a building at the junction of Manchester Road and Hollins Lane in Accrington (Credit: Google)

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock of Lancashire Police’s Roads Police Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the woman’s family at this sad and distressing time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at the time to share it with us.”