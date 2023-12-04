News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Woman dies in hospital after suffering serious injuries in Accrington crash which saw car smash into building

A woman sadly died in hospital after a car crashed into a building in Accrington.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:36 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Honda CR-V collided with a building at the junction of Manchester Road and Hollins Lane at around 4:55pm on Thursday (November 16).

The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old woman from the Rossendale area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She sadly died in hospital on Sunday (December 3), police confirmed.

Most Popular
A woman died in hospital after a car collided with a building at the junction of Manchester Road and Hollins Lane in Accrington (Credit: Google)A woman died in hospital after a car collided with a building at the junction of Manchester Road and Hollins Lane in Accrington (Credit: Google)
A woman died in hospital after a car collided with a building at the junction of Manchester Road and Hollins Lane in Accrington (Credit: Google)

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock of Lancashire Police’s Roads Police Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the woman’s family at this sad and distressing time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at the time to share it with us.”

If you have any information or footage that could help police, call 101 or email S[email protected] quoting log number 0947 of November 16.

Related topics:AccringtonLancashire PoliceHondaCCTV