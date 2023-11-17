Driver in critical condition after car crashes into building in Accrington
A Honda CR-V collided with a building at the junction of Manchester Road and Hollins Lane at around 4:55pm on Thursday (November 16).
The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
She remained in a “critical but stable condition” on Friday morning (November 17).
Nobody else was injured in the incident.
Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some very serious injuries.
“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at that time, we encourage you to share this with us.
“Our thoughts are with the injured woman and her loved ones at this time.”
If you have any information or footage that could help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 0947 of November 16.