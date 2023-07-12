News you can trust since 1886
Woman dies after being hit by van while crossing road in Whitworth

A woman in her 70s has died after being knocked down while crossing the road in Whitworth.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jul 2023, 19:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 19:09 BST

Police were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a Fiat Fiorino on the A671 Market Street at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 11).

The pedestrian, a local woman in her 70s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was unhurt, police said.

A woman in her 70s died after being knocked down in WhitworthA woman in her 70s died after being knocked down in Whitworth
Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the lady who has sadly lost her life as a result of this collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision or who may have CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.”

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0926 of July 11.

