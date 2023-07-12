Police were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a Fiat Fiorino on the A671 Market Street at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 11).

The pedestrian, a local woman in her 70s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was unhurt, police said.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the lady who has sadly lost her life as a result of this collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision or who may have CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.”

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.