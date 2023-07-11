Lancashire Police update on Fulwood crash in Black Bull Lane
Police, ambulances and fire crews were called to the scene of the crash in Black Bull Lane at around 9.25pm on Friday (July 7).
The crash involved two cars and four people were taken to hospital, but police described all injuries as ‘minor’.
Three fire engines and their crews were first on the scene and treated the casualties with first aid. They were handed over to ambulance crews who took all four to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment.
A police spokesperson said: “It was a road traffic collision involving two cars. Minor injuries and no one arrested. Road closed for a while for investigation and clean-up.”