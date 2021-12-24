Witness appeal after elderly pedestrian becomes trapped under car following collision near Chorley

A pedestrian was struck by a red Peugeot 207 as it turned into the Eccleston Green Filling Station at around 6.55pm on Tuesday (December 13).

The casualty - a 71-year-old woman from Astley Village - became trapped underneath the vehicle following the collision, but was rescued prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to hospital with serious injuries, including a "fractured arm".

Detectives on Thursday (December 23) urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

PC Damian Whittle from Preston Police said: "We need anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened to get in touch.

"Similarly, if you have any dash cam footage of the incident, we would like to speak to you."

No arrests were reported by police.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting incident reference number 1197 of December 13.

You can also visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

