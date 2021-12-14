Elderly pedestrian suffers 'serious internal injuries' after becoming trapped under car following collision near Chorley
A woman in her 70s was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" after she was hit and trapped by a car in Eccleston
A pedestrian was struck by a Peugeot in The Green, near Eccleston Green Filling Station, at around 7pm on Tuesday (December 13).
The casualty - a woman in her 70s - had become trapped underneath the vehicle in the collision, but was rescued prior to the arrival of firefighters.
The woman was treated by fire crews and paramedics at the scene before being transferred to hospital.
She had suffered "serious arm and internal injuries," police said.
Eyewitnesses said two fire engines and four police cars attended the incident.
No arrests were reported by police.
Firefighters were at the scene for approximately 25 minutes.
