Elderly pedestrian suffers 'serious internal injuries' after becoming trapped under car following collision near Chorley

A pedestrian was struck by a Peugeot in The Green, near Eccleston Green Filling Station, at around 7pm on Tuesday (December 13).

The casualty - a woman in her 70s - had become trapped underneath the vehicle in the collision, but was rescued prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The woman was treated by fire crews and paramedics at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" after she was hit by a car in Eccleston (Credit: Google)

She had suffered "serious arm and internal injuries," police said.

Eyewitnesses said two fire engines and four police cars attended the incident.

No arrests were reported by police.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately 25 minutes.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.