Westbound M65 near Blackburn down to one lane for emergency resurfacing

The westbound M65 near Blackburn is down to one lane for emergency resurfacing this morning (Monday, June 12).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST
Two lanes are closed on the M65 due to emergency repairs between junction 7 for Accrington and junction 6 for Blackburn Congestion to J8 (Accrington). The lanes are closed for resurfacing after a serious crash on the motorway which injured five people on Sunday afternoon (June 11)
Two lanes are closed on the M65 due to emergency repairs between junction 7 for Accrington and junction 6 for Blackburn Congestion to J8 (Accrington). The lanes are closed for resurfacing after a serious crash on the motorway which injured five people on Sunday afternoon (June 11)

Two lanes are closed with queuing traffic due to emergency repairs between junction 7 for Accrington and junction 6 for Blackburn Congestion to J8 (Accrington).

The lanes are closed for resurfacing after a serious crash on the motorway which injured five people on Sunday afternoon (June 11).

National Highways said the lanes are likely to be closed until this evening after a diesel oil spillage damaged sections of lane one and lane two.

These will need to be resurfaced today with only lane three open past the scene for much of the day.

Drivers are advised to delay their journeys or choose alternative routes to avoid congestion.

The crash, involving five vehicles, happened shortly before 3pm yesterday and led to a full closure of the westbound carriageway for a police incident investigation.

The eastbound carriageway was also closed during the afternoon to allow an air ambulance to attend the scene.

An ambulance service spokesperson said a male patient had suffered a head injury and a female had received a chest injury. Both were transferred to the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Three other people with minor injuries were also treated.

