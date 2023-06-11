Both carriageways were closed for some time - although the eastbound carriageway has now been re-opened.

Emergency services say the motorway was fully closed at around 2:30pm due to a "police incident" between Jct 5 (Shadsworth) and Jct 6 (Blackburn). It was during this closure that the collision involving five vehicles happened on the westbound carriageway between Jct 7 (Accrington) and Jct 6 (Blackburn).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The westbound section was shut and traffic officers then closed the eastbound to allow an air ambulance to land.

Air Ambulance landed on carriageway to airlift patient to hospital.

An ambulance service spokesperson said a male patient had suffered a head injury and a female had received a chest injury. Both were transferred to the Royal Blackburn Hospital. Three other people with minor injuries were also treated.

It is expected the westbound carriageway will remain closed until into the evening for accident investigators to examine the scene.