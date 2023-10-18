Two drivers ‘seriously injured’ after car crash on Leyland Lane near Tesco Express store
A Ford Fiesta and MG ZS collided near the Tesco Express store in Leyland Lane at around 6.25pm on Tuesday (October 17).
Both of the drivers suffered “serious injuries,” with the passenger of the Fiesta “less seriously hurt.”
The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Leyland and Bamber Bridge attended.
“Firefighters made the scene safe and were at the scene for 90 minutes.”
Residents were quick to take to social media to warn other road users about the incident.
One person wrote: “I’d give Leyland Lane a miss.
“Looks like a bad accident outside little Tesco.
“Police fire and ambulance all in attendance.”
Another added: “Something occurring on Leyland Lane outside Tesco Express.
“Police everywhere and they have closed off the road.”
Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1176 of October 17.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.