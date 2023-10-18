Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the railway close to Colne station after reports of a casualty on the tracks at around 3.30pm.

Police and ambulance crews made their way to the scene but the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Transport Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. The force said its officers are 'working to identify the casualty and inform their next of kin'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the railway close to Colne station after reports of a casualty on the tracks at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 17. The person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the line close to Colne station at 3.35pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are working to identify the casualty and inform their next of kin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."