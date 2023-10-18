Colne railway death confirmed by British Transport Police
Emergency services were called to the railway close to Colne station after reports of a casualty on the tracks at around 3.30pm.
Police and ambulance crews made their way to the scene but the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
British Transport Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. The force said its officers are 'working to identify the casualty and inform their next of kin'.
A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the line close to Colne station at 3.35pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers are working to identify the casualty and inform their next of kin.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
The railway line was closed between Preston and Colne in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene. The railway reopened at around 7pm.