David Steven Ware, known as Dave, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A6 near Shap in Cumbria on Sunday afternoon (April 3).

The 55-year-old, of Willow Drive, Charnock Richard, was one of two motorcyclists involved in the collision with a grey Peugeot 2008 at the Edge Brow junction.

The second biker – also in his 50s and from Lancashire – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Steven Ware, 55, of Willow Drive, Charnock Richard, Chorley was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A6 in Cumbria on Sunday, April 3

In tribute, Dave’s heartbroken family described him as “a kind and loving family man with a larger than life personality”.

“He was loved and respected by all that knew him,” said his family, adding, “he had a passion and enthusiasm for everything he did in life and he will be greatly missed.

“We would like to thank the police, the paramedics and the air ambulance for all of their effort and support.”

Cumbria Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to it to get in touch.

Officers say would particularly like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage which might help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit, quoting incident number 118 of 3 April 2022.