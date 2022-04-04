Chorley's Seven Stars pub to close next week after being put up for sale

The pub’s landlords confirmed the closure yesterday (April 3), saying the final pints will be pulled on Easter Sunday (April 17) before the pub shuts permanently.

The Seven Stars has been listed for sale, with the owners seeking offers in the region of £150,000. It is now under offer, according to Right Move.

Announcing the closure on Facebook, the managers said: “Well after 5 years of being here we are unfortunately saying good bye as Seven Stars is closing.

The Seven Stars in Eaves Lane, Chorley is closing on Sunday, April 17

“So why not come join us on April 17 for our final hurrah at Seven Stars.

“Come say good bye to staff and management. Buffet food, music and karaoke from 7 till late.

“Thank you for the support over the years.”

On February 18, the pub announced it would temporarily close for a few weeks “due to a serious issue”, but no details were given. It reopened on March 8.

Proper Pubs, who operate the Seven Stars, have been approached for comment.