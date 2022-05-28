Trains delayed between Preston and Blackpool due to damaged overhead wires

The railway lines have now reopened but Northern is warning of continued disruption to some services until later this afternoon, with delays expected until around 3.30pm.

The rail operator said other services running to and from Blackpool and Preston stations might be delayed by up to 30 minutes as timetables are revised.

Some trains from Blackpool to other destinations in the North West, including Liverpool, were cancelled, whilst other services were unable to stop at Layton and Poulton stations.

A Northern spokesman said: “It’s because of an object being caught on the overhead electric wires between Preston and Blackpool North.

"Services are now able to call at stations between Preston and Blackpool North in both directions due to the earlier problem of an object being caught on the electrical wires being rectified.

"It means train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services have been delayed by up to 30 minutes and disruption is expected until 3.30pm.

The rail company said that ticket holders affected by the disruption were granted access on Blackpool Transport services around the Blackpool area whilst the delays were ongoing.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays on the Northern website here.