More than 50,000 workers across Network Rail, 13 train operators and Transport for London will strike this week unless an agreement is reached today.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union has announced strike action on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June. This action is co-ordinated across Network Rail and other train operating companies.

On the days that follow the strikes (Wednesday 22, Friday 24 and Sunday 26 June) the whole network will reopen but disruption is also expected, until services recover to a normal service.

The train strikes will affect thousands of travellers across Lancashire

Will my journey be affected?

Operators in Lancashire, with services including Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, and Burnley are all taking part in the strikes.

They are:

Avanti West Coast

Northern

TransPennine Express

How can I track my train?

Avanti West Coast

Services from London Euston will run every hour to Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston. No services to North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Edinburgh. Track your train here.

Northern

No trains will be running from Blackpool on the Tuesday or the Thursday of the strike. Some services are expected to be running from the resort on the Saturday (25th), while Preston will also have some reduced services on all three days. Track your train here.

TransPennine Express

One train per hour on Manchester to York routes, one train every two hours Preston-Manchester Airport and Sheffield-Cleethorpes. Track your train here.

A full emergency timetable is available on the National Rail Enquiries website here.

Why the strikes are happening

The strikes are due to pay disputes between RMT, Network Rail and train operating companies. It comes after some railway workers received a multiyear pay freeze alongside plans to cut thousands of jobs which the union claims will make railways 'unsafe'.

What alternative arrangements can I make?

Bus

Travelling by bus could be the best solution for avoiding the strikes.

See if your journey can be made by bus:

For Preston check here.

For Blackpool check here.

For Burnley check here.

For Lancaster check here.

Car

If you drive or can get a lift be aware that traffic is expected to be busier than usual during strike days.

Taxi

If you are planning to take a taxi, book as soon as possible as demand will be high and traffic will be busier than usual.

What’s been said?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising.

"Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

"Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This unfairness is fuelling our members anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.

"RMT is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "They are gunning for this strike action I am afraid and it's going to inconvenience millions of Britons.”

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’ve done everything we can to offer people across the North of England a skeleton service – but our advice remains not to travel.

“The timetable we have put in place has been agreed with Network Rail, who have had to consider the requirements of other train operators and freight services on the network.

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause.