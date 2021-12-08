Traffic stopped on M61 southbound after multi-vehicle crash between junctions 8 and 6

All traffic was stopped on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley North Link Interchange) and 6 (Horwich Interchange) at around 2.40pm today (December 8).

This was due to a diesel spillage and extensive barrier damage following a multi-vehicle collision, National Highways said.

Approximately four miles of stationary traffic was reported in the area, with motorists urged to consider alternative routes.

One out of three lanes reopened at around 3pm but heavy congestion remained.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have closed two lanes on the M61 southbound between J8 (Chorley) and J6 (Middlebrook) due to a collision.

"Traffic is heavy in the area while we deal with the incident.

"Please bear this in mind if your journey takes you this way and consider alternative routes."

Approximately four miles of stationary traffic was reported on the M61 southbound following the crash (Credit: National Highways)

