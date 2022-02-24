Traffic building after lane closed on M6 following crash near Lancaster

One out of three lanes was closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Halton) at around 1.40pm on Thursday (February 24).

Congestion was building between the junctions following the closure, but traffic was flowing well on the approach.

National Highways said they expected normal traffic conditions to return between 3.45pm and 4pm.

(Credit: National Highways)

