Preston man wanted for failing to appear in court on child neglect charge

Peter Gillet is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in relation to a child neglect charge

The 47-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with receding dark brown hair and a goatee style beard.

Gillet has links to Preston and Ribbleton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The public are advised not to approach Gillet but instead contact police with his location and a description of his clothing."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]

In an emergency, always call 999.

Have you seen Peter Gillet? He is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Magistrates Court.