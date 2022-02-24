Preston man wanted for failing to appear in court on child neglect charge
A man is wanted by police for failing to appear in court in relation to a child neglect charge.
Peter Gillet is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in relation to a child neglect charge
The 47-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with receding dark brown hair and a goatee style beard.
Gillet has links to Preston and Ribbleton.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The public are advised not to approach Gillet but instead contact police with his location and a description of his clothing."
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]
In an emergency, always call 999.
