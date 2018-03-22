Three vehicle crash on southbound carriageway near Preston

Motorway police are warning drivers of even more delays on the M6 after three vehicles crashed this morning.

Lanes closed on M6

The cars collided at around 8.20am on Thursday between junction 31a and junction 31 for Preston on the southbound carriageway.

Traffic is reported to be slow in the area although the accident has now been cleared and traffic is moving.

The news comes as commuters battled their way along the northbound carriageway following an earlier diesel spillage between junctions 32 and 33.

Nobody was injured in the incident.