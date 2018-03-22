Lanes closed on M6

Two lanes have been closed on the northbound M6 following an accident involving a lorry, says Highways England.

Lanes one and two have been closed between junction 32 for the M55 and 33 after the accident which happened at around 5am on Thursday, March 22.

Highways England says the closure is to allow diesel to be cleared.

A spokesman for Highways England said in a post to Twitter: "M6 northbound between J32 and J33 traffic has now been released by our traffic officers, however lanes 1 and 2 remain closed to continue the clearance of diesel after the earlier spillage."

Traffic is queuing and drivers are warned to allow extra time for their journeys.