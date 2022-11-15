Emergency services were called to a crash in Higher Walton Road at around 2.25pm on Tuesday, November 15.

Two fire engines from Preston and Bamber Bridge attended the collision, which reportedly involved four vehicles.

“Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and extricated one casualty from the vehicle,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Three casualties were conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.”

Lancashire Police said one person received “minor injuries” in the collision.

The road was shut in both directions while crews worked to make the scene safe, with officers warning it was “likely to be closed for some time”.

Motorists were urged to find alternative routes as heavy traffic built in the area following the closure.

The road reopened at approximately 4.10pm.