Teenage moped rider hospitalised with ‘serious pelvic injury’ after crash involving police van in Preston

A teenager was hospitalised with serious injuries after a moped and a police van were involved in a collision in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST

A moped was involved in a collision with a police van on Blackpool Road at the junction with Plungington Road at around 11pm on Sunday (June 11).

The police van was travelling to an unrelated emergency call at the time, the force said.

The moped rider, an 18-year-old man from Preston, suffered a serious pelvic injury. He remained in hospital for treatment on Monday (June 12).

He was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving but was later de-arrested pending further enquiries.

Nobody else was injured in the collision.

Sgt David Hurst, of our Road Policing Team, said: “This collision has left a man seriously injured and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what caused the collision.

A moped was involved in a collision with a police van on Blackpool Road at the junction with Plungington Road (Credit: Google)A moped was involved in a collision with a police van on Blackpool Road at the junction with Plungington Road (Credit: Google)
“I would ask any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries to contact police.”

The road was closed for several hours for investigation work.

A mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the body who oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 1603 of June 11.

