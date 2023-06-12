News you can trust since 1886
Man in his 80s hospitalised with serious head injuries following five-vehicle crash on M65 near Blackburn

A man in his 80s suffered serious head injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on the M65 near Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle collision on the M65 westbound near junction 6 (Whitebirk Interchange) at around 2.35pm on Sunday (June 11).

The crash involved an Audi Q5, Nissan X-Trail, Vauxhall Corsa, Nissan Micra and a Ford Kuga.

The driver of the X-Trail, a man in his 80s, suffered “serious head injuries”.

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle collision on the M65 westbound near junction 6 (Credit: Google)Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle collision on the M65 westbound near junction 6 (Credit: Google)
He remained in hospital in a “serious but stable condition” on Monday afternoon (June 12), police said.

BMW driver stopped on motorway ‘hadn't seen police car until last minute'

The driver of the Audi and a passenger in the X-Trail suffered less serious injuries.

Nobody was arrested following the collision but officers confirmed enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Temp Sgt Thomas Malley, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man suffering very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“We are now working to establish the exact cause of the collision and I would ask any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with dashcam footage which would help our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible.”

The motorway was closed for several hours while investigation work was carried out. It has since re-opened.

Anyone with information was asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 934 of June 11, 2023.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

If you have any dashcam footage that may help police with their investigation, you can submit it at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/public-dashcam-submission.

