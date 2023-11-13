Storm Debi is causing severe travel disruption for train commuters coming in or out of Preston this evening (Monday, November 13).

An amber weather warning for heavy rain and severe gale-force wind is in place for the whole of Lancashire from 10am until 6pm as Storm Debi hits the UK.

The severe weather has been causing major disruption to transport, and as of 4:30pm, it appears all trains out or into Preston have been cancelled or delayed.

At 2:40pm, National Rail announced that it was expecting “disruption through Preston” until 5:30pm, but then later updated this to say the disruption was expected until the end of the day.

Although lines are open, trains running through this station are continuing to be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

Which routes is this affecting?

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Blackpool North / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

Northern between Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Airport / York and Blackpool North, and between Manchester Airport and Barrow-in-Furness / Windermere, and between Ormskirk and Preston, and between Preston and Blackpool South / Colne