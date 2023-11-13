News you can trust since 1886
Storm Debi: Severe travel disruption as all trains in and out of Preston cancelled or delayed

Storm Debi is causing severe travel disruption for train commuters coming in or out of Preston this evening (Monday, November 13).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:36 GMT
An amber weather warning for heavy rain and severe gale-force wind is in place for the whole of Lancashire from 10am until 6pm as Storm Debi hits the UK.

The severe weather has been causing major disruption to transport, and as of 4:30pm, it appears all trains out or into Preston have been cancelled or delayed.

At 2:40pm, National Rail announced that it was expecting “disruption through Preston” until 5:30pm, but then later updated this to say the disruption was expected until the end of the day.

All trains out of Preston have been cancelled or delayed on Monday, November 13 due to severe weatherAll trains out of Preston have been cancelled or delayed on Monday, November 13 due to severe weather
All trains out of Preston have been cancelled or delayed on Monday, November 13 due to severe weather

Although lines are open, trains running through this station are continuing to be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

Which routes is this affecting?

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Blackpool North / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

Northern between Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Airport / York and Blackpool North, and between Manchester Airport and Barrow-in-Furness / Windermere, and between Ormskirk and Preston, and between Preston and Blackpool South / Colne

TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Glasgow Central, and between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh, and between Preston and Glasgow Central

