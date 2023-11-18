This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 67 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 20 and Sunday, November 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Woodplumpton Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Carrying out Cathodic Protection works at 2 locations. Excavations required on the change point to confirm Flange interface, pin braze and install anodes and surface box When: Nov 20 - Nov 23

London Road, Preston What: Lane closure Why: Private works under RSA licence, carried out by Jenoptik for Road camera repair/service overnight works between 2000 to 0600 When: Nov 21 - Nov 22

Langley Lane, Inglewhite What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Install 1 x short 32mm water connection to the 3" main When: Nov 21 - Nov 23