Preston road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:55 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 67 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 20 and Sunday, November 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
