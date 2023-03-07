Two lanes are currently closed between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (B6242 Bluebell Way / Longridge).

A lorry has shed some of its load of sawdust after breaking heavily to avoid a collision just before junction 31a.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scattered debris led to the closure of lanes 1 and 2, causing congestion back to junction 29 (M65 / Lostock Hall) and junction 9 of the M61 at Walton Summit.

National Highways reported delays of around 60 minutes while the cleanup continued this morning

National Highways reported delays of around 60 minutes while Lancashire Police said it expects the partial closure to remain for a few hours whilst the cleanup continues.

Footage showing miles of queued traffic on the M61 between Chorley and Preston can be viewed in our video player

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No injuries were reported.

A HGV shed some of its cargo of sawdust after braking heavily to avoid a collision on the M6 in Preston this morning (Tuesday, March 7)

M55 traffic delays after crash involving multiple cars towards Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists also battled with delays on the M55 towards Blackpool this morning.

One lane was closed on the westbound carriageway between junctions 3 (A585 Fleetwood Road / Kirkham) and 4 (A583 Preston New Road / Blackpool).

A number of cars were reportedly involved in the crash, with police, fire and ambulance crews attending the scene.

Two lanes are currently closed on the M6 in Preston, between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (B6242 Bluebell Way / Longridge)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad