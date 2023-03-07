One lane is closed on the westbound carriageway between junctions 3 (A585 Fleetwood Road / Kirkham) and 4 (A583 Preston New Road / Blackpool).

Around seven cars were reportedly involved in the crash, with police, fire and ambulance crews attending the scene.

National Highways said it expects the carriageway to be clear and normal traffic to resume by 10.30am.

There are delays on the M55 after a crash involving multiple vehicles this morning (Tuesday, March 7)

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

M6 delays after lorry sheds its load in Preston

Motorists were also battling severe delays on the M6 after an accident involving a lorry this morning (Tuesday, March 7).

Two lanes were closed between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (B6242 Bluebell Way / Longridge).

A lorry appears to have shed its load of hay across lanes 1 and 2, causing both lanes to be closed and leading to congestion back to junction 29 (M65 / Lostock Hall).

It also caused queuing traffic back to junction 9 of the M61 at Walton Summit.