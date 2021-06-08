'Seriously injured' quad biker found lying in road after Kirkham crash

The rider, a man in his 30s, was found lying on the road by a passing cyclist following a single-vehicle collision in Treales Road at around 5.15pm on May 25.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries where police said he remains in a "serious condition".

Officers are now working to establish the circumstances which led to the rider coming off his Can-Am Outlander.

Sgt Craig Booth, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "This incident has left a man very seriously injured and first and foremost my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

"Our investigation to establish the circumstances of how he came off the quad bike are very much ongoing and I would ask anybody with information or dashcam footage which could assist us to contact the police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1139 of May 25, 2021.

