Preston biker suffers serious injuries after crash with Mercedes in Preston

The man, aged in his 20s, had been riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was knocked off his bike at the junction between Eastway and Watling Street Road at 7.08pm.

Police say the man has suffered serious back and arm injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Officers closed the road for around an hour whilst paramedics treated him at the scene.

The crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Mercedes at the junction between Eastway and Watling Street Road in Preston at 7.08pm on Monday (June 7). Pic: Google

No arrests have been made but police are asking those who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

This morning (Tuesday, June 8), a police spokesman said: "We were called to Watling Street Road, Ribbleton, at 7.08pm yesterday (June 7) following reports of a collision involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Mercedes car.

"The male motorcyclist suffered back and arm injuries.

"Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 1306 of June 7, 2021."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

