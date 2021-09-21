Rush hour lane closure on M61 after early morning crash damages barriers
Some delays are expected on the M61 after a crash this morning (Tuesday, September 21).
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:39 am
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:58 am
UPDATE: All lanes open and emergency barrier repairs completed on M61
One lane (lane 3) had been closed for emergency barrier repairs on the northbound carriageway from junction 6 (Horwich) to junction 8 (Chorley).
National Highways said the barriers had been damaged in a crash in the early hours of this morning.
It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage, but Lancashire Police have been approached for details.