Rush hour lane closure on M61 after early morning crash damages barriers

Some delays are expected on the M61 after a crash this morning (Tuesday, September 21).

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:39 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:58 am
One lane (lane 3) has been closed for emergency barrier repairs on the northbound M61 from junction 6 (Horwich) to junction 8 (Chorley)

UPDATE: All lanes open and emergency barrier repairs completed on M61

National Highways said the barriers had been damaged in a crash in the early hours of this morning.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage, but Lancashire Police have been approached for details.