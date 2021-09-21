Rush hour lane closure on M61 after early morning crash damages barriers

One lane (lane 3) has been closed for emergency barrier repairs on the northbound M61 from junction 6 (Horwich) to junction 8 (Chorley)

UPDATE: All lanes open and emergency barrier repairs completed on M61

National Highways said the barriers had been damaged in a crash in the early hours of this morning.