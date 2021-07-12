Roads flooded in Preston after heavy rain batters county

Residents have reported flooding in several parts of Preston today (July 12) following bouts of heavy rain.

Pictures shared on social media show Coote Lane submerged in water, resulting in delays in the area as motorists attempt to drive through.

Aqueduct Street, Watery Lane, Liverpool Road and Todd Lane North have also reportedly been flooded due to the rain.

At 4.15pm, Highways England warned one lane had been closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 32 and 31A due to flooding.

"Maintenance Crews are on their way to the area to assist," a spokesman added.

The Met Office predicted it would be cloudy and wet today, with outbreaks of rain through much of the day.

A few heavier showers may develop in the afternoon, but showers are expected to ease through the evening, leaving a largely dry night.

Flooding in Coote Lane, Preston. (Photo by Katy Jane Maria)

What to do in heavy rain, floods and standing water

Flooding can happen any time thanks to rain, blocked drains, burst water mains, tides and burst river banks.

Here is what to do, according to the AA:

Heavy traffic has been building in Coote Lane as a result of the flooding. (Credit: AA)

Heavy rain

- Turn your headlights on - the Highway Code says you must use them when visibility is seriously reduced (less than 100m)

- Use fog lights if you like, but switch them off when visibility improves

- Leave twice as much space between you and the car in front – it takes longer to stop in the wet

- If your steering feels light due to aquaplaning, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually

- If you break down don't prop the bonnet open while you wait. Rain-soaked electrics can make it harder to start the engine

Floods and standing water

- Try to avoid standing water if you can

- Don't drive into flood water that’s moving or more than 10cm (4 inches) deep. Let approaching cars pass first

- Drive slowly and steadily so you don’t make a bow wave.

- Test your brakes as soon as you can afterwards.

- Fast-moving water is very powerful - take care or your car could be swept away.

If you do get stuck in flood water, it's usually best to wait in the car and call for help rather than try to get out.

What to watch out for

- Look out for slip and trip hazards like kerbs under the water

- Manhole covers can get lifted and moved

- Water levels can change quickly

- Urban flood water can carry dangerous bacteria from drains and sewers that could cause disease

- Rural flood water is more likely to be contaminated by agricultural chemicals and animal waste