Car crashes into wall and overturns in Preston

A man was treated by paramedics after a car crashed into a wall and overturned in Preston last night (Sunday, July 11).

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 12th July 2021, 8:41 am
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:54 am

Police ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene after the crash outside Touch Wood Boutique in Deepdale Road at 11.40pm.

Pictures taken at the scene show a black car on its roof on the pavement outside the shop, next to a heap of broken bricks and railings.

One casualty, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene after the crash outside Touch Wood Boutique in Deepdale Road, Preston at 11.40pm last night (Sunday, July 11). Pic: Deepdale Community Association

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We sent a response vehicle to the scene, but weren’t required to take anyone to hospital."

Deepdale Road was closed from Castleton Road to Holmrook Road for around an hour whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 23.41pm, two fire engines from Preston attended a road traffic collision in Deepdale Road, Preston.

"The incident involved one vehicle that was on its roof. Firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

Pictures taken at the scene in Deepdale Road show a black car on its roof on the pavement outside the shop, next to a heap of broken bricks and railings. Pic: Deepdale Community Association

"One casualty was treated by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics. Crews were in attendance for thirty minutes."

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow...

