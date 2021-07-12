Car crashes into wall and overturns in Preston

Police ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene after the crash outside Touch Wood Boutique in Deepdale Road at 11.40pm.

Pictures taken at the scene show a black car on its roof on the pavement outside the shop, next to a heap of broken bricks and railings.

One casualty, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We sent a response vehicle to the scene, but weren’t required to take anyone to hospital."

Deepdale Road was closed from Castleton Road to Holmrook Road for around an hour whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 23.41pm, two fire engines from Preston attended a road traffic collision in Deepdale Road, Preston.

"The incident involved one vehicle that was on its roof. Firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

"One casualty was treated by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics. Crews were in attendance for thirty minutes."

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow...