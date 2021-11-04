Preston woman taken to hospital after bus crash in Skeffington Road

Police closed the road between Ribbleton Lane and New Hall Lane at around 9.50am whilst fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a bus, taxi, van and a car, and two trapped casualties had to be freed from their vehicles by firefighters.

The road reopened after the damaged vehicles were recovered at around 11.40am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed Skeffington Road between Ribbleton Lane and New Hall Lane after a crash involving a bus and a taxi at around 10.15am this morning (Wednesday, November 3). Pic: Becky Lee

North West Ambulance Service said it has taken two casualties to Royal Preston Hospital with injuries.

Laura Meehan, 30, said her mum Stephanie Pidduck, 52, and 11-year-old brother James were among those injured in the crash.

Her mum has been taken to hospital with suspected broken ribs and chest pains, whilst her brother has suspected whiplash.

"It was a bad crash. There was a bus, a van and two cars involved. But it could have been a lot worse," said Laura.

"My little brother has luckily come away with just bruising and whiplash, but my mum on the other had severe chest pains and pain down her arms.

"She has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital and is suspected to have broken a few ribs, but we don't have any further update as we're unable to be with her due to Covid.

"They said it was a very scary crash, but we're lucky there's no serious injuries."

Laura said her family are proud of her brother James, who is autistic, for the way he took care of his mum in the moments after the crash.

She said: "My little brother did an amazing job making sure his mum was OK after the crash.

"He is very shook up but was absolutely brilliant with his mum despite his specialist educational needs.

"He stayed calm and was so brave. He even took her seat belt off and kept reassuring her whilst they waited for help. He was her very own superhero."

In the minutes after the crash, a police spokesman said: "There is currently a road closure in place at Skeffington Road between Ribbleton Lane and New Hall Lane due to a traffic collision. Please avoid this area for now."

A fire service spokesman added: "Two fire crews from Preston responded to reports of a multi-car road traffic collision on Skeffington Road in Preston.

"The incident involved three cars and a double decker bus.

"There were multiple casualties, including trapped drivers in two of the cars involved.

"Firefighters assisted paramedics with the casualties and in making the scene safe. They were in attendance around one hour and ten minutes."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.