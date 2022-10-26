Police closed Tulketh Brow after the man, aged in his 20s, was knocked down near the roundabout and railway bridge at around 6.45am.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, but details on his condition are not available at this stage.

Tulketh Brow was closed both ways between Stocks Road and Fylde Road/Water Lane before it was reopened at around 10am.

Photo Neil Cross; Scene of the police incident on Tulketh Brow, Preston

The closure led to heavy traffic in the area, with drivers told to turn around at the roundabout and back towards Fylde Road.

Police have now left the scene and traffic has returned to normal.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 6.45am today by the Ambulance Service to a collision in Fylde Road, Ashton-on-Ribble.

“It was reported a car had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Road closures were put in place.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.