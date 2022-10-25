The road was closed in both directions near the junction with Stuart Road following the incident as police, paramedics and fire crews made the scene safe.

An air ambulance was also reportedly spotted landing nearby shortly after the collision.

A cyclist was hospitalised with a head injury following a collision in Ribbleton Avenue, Preston (Credit: Google)

“The cyclist, a male with a head injury, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Lancashire Constabulary’s Force Incident Manager also confirmed an investigation into the collision had been launched.

Residents travelling in the area took to social media to warn other motorists about the road closure.

“Anyone driving in Preston avoid Ribbleton Avenue,” one person said.

“Both sides are blocked off due to an accident across from Cuffs just after Cromwell Road.”

The scene was clear by 6.20pm.