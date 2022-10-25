News you can trust since 1886
Cyclist hospitalised with ‘head injury’ after collision with car closes Ribbleton Avenue in Preston

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision involving a car in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 12:49pm

Emergency services were called to a collision between a pedal cycle and a car in Ribbleton Avenue at around 5.10pm on Monday (October 24).

The road was closed in both directions near the junction with Stuart Road following the incident as police, paramedics and fire crews made the scene safe.

An air ambulance was also reportedly spotted landing nearby shortly after the collision.

A cyclist was hospitalised with a head injury following a collision in Ribbleton Avenue, Preston (Credit: Google)

“The cyclist, a male with a head injury, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Lancashire Constabulary’s Force Incident Manager also confirmed an investigation into the collision had been launched.

Residents travelling in the area took to social media to warn other motorists about the road closure.

“Anyone driving in Preston avoid Ribbleton Avenue,” one person said.

“Both sides are blocked off due to an accident across from Cuffs just after Cromwell Road.”

The scene was clear by 6.20pm.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

