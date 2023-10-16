News you can trust since 1886
Preston Tag Lane crash driver flees scene after smashing into telegraph pole and BT box

A driver and his passenger fled the scene of a crash which knocked over a telegraph pole in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:25 BST
The pair made off after smashing a car into a telegraph pole and a BT box in Tag Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 14).

Emergency services made their way to the scene in Ingol, at the junction with Mayfield Avenue, after the crash at around 3.15am.

The occupants of the wreck had already fled on foot when police arrived. It is unknown whether the pair were injured.

The crash happened in Tag Lane, Ingol in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 14), causing damage to a telegraph pole and BT telecommunications box. Police said the driver fled the scene. (Picture by Emma Graham)The crash happened in Tag Lane, Ingol in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 14), causing damage to a telegraph pole and BT telecommunications box. Police said the driver fled the scene. (Picture by Emma Graham)
Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

The force was unable to confirm whether the car had been reported stolen or not.

Second crash in 4 days

It is the second serious crash in just four days in nearly the same spot in Tag Lane.

On Tuesday, October 10, a man and woman were injured after a car crashed into another car parked near the junction with Oaktree Avenue/Hillcrest Avenue at 4.42am.

Both the driver, a man in his 30s, and his passenger, a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospital. North West Ambulance Service said the man suffered serious injuries.

You can read our full report on last week’s crash here.