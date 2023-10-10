Tag Lane Preston closed by Lancashire Police after serious crash
Emergency services attended the scene after a crash involving two vehicles at around 4.42am.
Tag Lane was closed between St Margarets Close and Oaktree Avenue/Hillcrest Avenue until police reopened the road at around 8.30am.
Lancashire Police described the crash as ‘serious' but said details on casualties was not clear at this stage.
At 8am, a spokesperson for the force said: “It’s a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles. It came into us at 4.42am. Not sure on injuries yet.
"The road remains closed and emergency services are still at the scene.”
Earlier this morning, police advised motorists to find alternative routes for rush hour after warning the road ‘was likely to be closed for some time.’
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details on those injured.