Tag Lane Preston closed by Lancashire Police after serious crash

A serious crash closed Tag Lane in Preston early this morning (Tuesday, October 10).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:03 BST
Emergency services attended the scene after a crash involving two vehicles at around 4.42am.

Tag Lane was closed between St Margarets Close and Oaktree Avenue/Hillcrest Avenue until police reopened the road at around 8.30am.

Lancashire Police described the crash as ‘serious' but said details on casualties was not clear at this stage.

Police closed Tag Lane in Prestob, between St Margarets Close and Oaktree Avenue/Hillcrest Avenue, after a serious crash involving two vehicles at around 4.42am on Tuesday (October 10)Police closed Tag Lane in Prestob, between St Margarets Close and Oaktree Avenue/Hillcrest Avenue, after a serious crash involving two vehicles at around 4.42am on Tuesday (October 10)
At 8am, a spokesperson for the force said: “It’s a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles. It came into us at 4.42am. Not sure on injuries yet.

"The road remains closed and emergency services are still at the scene.”

Earlier this morning, police advised motorists to find alternative routes for rush hour after warning the road ‘was likely to be closed for some time.’

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details on those injured.

