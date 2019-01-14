Preston residents demand action against motorists using their street as a free 'hospital car park'

Residents are demanding action against a growing number of motorists using their Preston street as a free “hospital car park.”

Householders in St Clares Avenue, Fulwood, have seen their area being used by visitors and staff at the nearby Royal Preston Hospital for many years.

Ana Maria Pinion in St Clares Avenue, Fulwood, surrounded by parked cars

But they say the problem has got worse in recent weeks since a new parking system was brought in at the hospital.

Now residents have had enough are are calling on highways chiefs to take action.

They are demanding yellow lines to be installed on St Clares Avenue – and action against motorists blocking the pavement or causing an obstruction to other vehicles.

One resident having difficulty getting past the cars

Ana Maria Pinion, who has lived in St Clares Avenue for 30 years, said: “Cars are parked all over the place from early in the morning. It’s a nightmare.

“We have a wheelchair user in this road and mothers with prams and so on and it is difficult trying to get past cars parked on pavements.

“They are parking on corners, close to people’s drives and everywhere. We are just trying to prevent an accident from happening.”

The hospital has installed an automatic number plate recognition parking system, which has resultedin chaos and queues.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “We have previously introduced traffic regulations to better manage parking in this area, and have held a public consultation on a proposal for new restrictions along the full length of Sherwood Way.”

The RAC says :

“We advise people to use common sense.

“If you are parking along a narrow road, where parking wholly on the road would stop other cars, and particularly emergency vehicles, from getting through, then it is a sensible option to park partially on a pavement, providing there are no parking restrictions and providing you are not blocking a wheelchair user or pram from using the pavement.

“If there are restrictions, or your parking would cause wheelchair users or people with prams to have to walk into the road, then you should find somewhere else to park.”