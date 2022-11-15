The crash happened at 12.30am on the M6 northbound near Thelwall, Warrington and led to the motorway being closed between junctions 20 and 21 until 8am.

Police attended the scene and found the incident involved three vehicles, a black Peugeot 107, a white Volkswagen Scirocco, and a Peugeot 307.

The driver of the Peugeot 107, a 41-year-old man from St Helens, was seriously injured and taken to the Salford Royal hospital. His injuries are believed to be life changing.

The crash involved three vehicles on the M6 northbound near Warrington at around 12.30am on Tuesday, November 15

The driver of the Scirocco failed to stop and fled the scene on foot. A man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The driver of the Peugeot 307, a 28-year-old woman from Preston, along with her 25-year-old passenger, were both uninjured.

Sergeant Simon Degg, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a serious collision which has left a man with life changing injuries, and we are committed to doing all we can to establish exactly what took place.

"As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the M6, near Thelwall, at the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed the collision.

"The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who believes that they may have seen the driver fleeing the scene on foot following the collision.

"The collision itself occurred near to Weaste Lane, Thelwall, and we’re urging residents who live in the vicinity of the motorway to review their CCTV cameras for anyone who may have been around their properties from 12.30am this morning, Tuesday 15 November.

"We also ask residents in the area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any unusual activity.

"I urge anyone with any information – no matter how small – to get in touch.”