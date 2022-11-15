The northbound carriageway in Cheshire was closed between J20 (Lymm) and J21 (Warrington) after a serious crash overnight.

Police led the incident response, whilst paramedics attended to casualties after the crash at around 1am.

Traffic caught within the closure was turned around in the early hours and the section of motorway remained closed through morning rush hour for investigation work.

The northbound carriageway reopened at around 8am, but long delays remained with miles of congestion.

Details on casualties have not been confirmed at this stage.

This was the diversion route

Follow the route marked with a hollow diamond symbol on road signs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M6 northbound in Cheshire was closed between J20 and J21 after a serious crash on Tuesday morning (November 15)

- Exit M6 at J20 and follow the slip-road to the Lymm Interchange roundabout

- At the roundabout take the first exit to the A50 Knutsford Lane

- Remain on the A50 over the junction with the A56

Advertisement Hide Ad

- At the junction with the A5061 turn right to remain on the A50

- Continue to the junction with the A57 Manchester Road and turn right

- Follow the A57 Manchester Road to the M6 J21

- Take the third exit from the junction roundabout to re-join the M6 northbound

Advertisement Hide Ad

M56 drivers

Those driving on the M56 westbound travelling towards the M6 northbound were told continue to J10, exit and circulate the roundabout to re-join the M56 eastbound.

They were advised to then exit at J9 on to the link road to J20 of the M6 at Lymm Interchange and follow the above diversion route.

Advertisement Hide Ad