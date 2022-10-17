Police were called to Leyland Road in Middleforth after a Preston man, aged in his 30s, was struck by a Nissan Micra near the Pear Tree Inn at 9.35pm.

He suffered multiple head and leg injuries and is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The Nissan driver was not injured.

Leyland Road in Lower Penwortham was closed overnight between Factory Lane and Pembury Avenue

while emergency services worked at the scene and investigation work was undertaken.

It reopened ahead of the morning rush hour.

Police appeal for witnesses

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has left a man with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”

North West Ambulance Service added: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian at 9.34pm. A man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.”