Preston man seriously injured after being hit by car in Leyland Lane, Penwortham
A man was seriously injured after he was knocked down in Penwortham last night (Sunday, October 16).
Police were called to Leyland Road in Middleforth after a Preston man, aged in his 30s, was struck by a Nissan Micra near the Pear Tree Inn at 9.35pm.
He suffered multiple head and leg injuries and is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The Nissan driver was not injured.
Most Popular
The road was closed for several hours overnight – between Factory Lane and Pembury Avenue – while emergency services worked at the scene and investigation work was undertaken.
It reopened ahead of the morning rush hour.
Read More
Police appeal for witnesses
Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has left a man with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.
“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”
North West Ambulance Service added: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian at 9.34pm. A man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1381 of October 16, 2022.