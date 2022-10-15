News you can trust since 1886
These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (Oct 17)

Preston roadworks from October 17: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
3 minutes ago

Lasting from just one day to one month, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Andertons Way, Fulwood

What: Lane closure Why: Utility asset works; Works ICW large diameter gas main replacement scheme on Eastway When: Oct 17- Nov 18

2. Barnacre Close, Fulwood

What: Give and take Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate jointbay (possible service strip) to install and joint cable for new connection to EV charging point When: Oct 18- Oct 25

3. Barry Avenue, Fulwood

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; INSTALL TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Oct 17- Oct 19

4. Bleasdale Road, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility asset works; BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1012915 - Overlay - Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Oct 19- Oct 21

