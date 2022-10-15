Lasting from just one day to one month, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

Andertons Way, Fulwood What: Lane closure Why: Utility asset works; Works ICW large diameter gas main replacement scheme on Eastway When: Oct 17- Nov 18

Barry Avenue, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; INSTALL TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Oct 17- Oct 19

Barry Avenue, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; INSTALL TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Oct 17- Oct 19

Bleasdale Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility asset works; BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1012915 - Overlay - Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Oct 19- Oct 21