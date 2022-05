After knocking down the lights, the driver stumbled out of his van and tried to flee on foot as passing motorists stopped and called police.

But he didn’t get far before one of Lancashire Police’s armed response units caught sight of him and picked him up.

A roadside breath test revealed he was nearly three times over the limit and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mercedes van driver blew three times over the limit after smashing into traffic lights in Watling Street Road, Fulwood yesterday (Wednesday, May 4)