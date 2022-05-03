Preston driver faces court action after giving offensive gesture to speed camera van

The driver was caught reaching speeds of up to 73mph on Tom Benson Way in Ashton on Monday evening (May 2), where the limit is 40mph.

As the speedster hurtled towards an enforcement van by the side of the road, they took both hands off the wheel and brazenly stuck their fingers up at the camera as it flashed.

Clearly not amused by the driver’s reckless speeding and lack of shame, Lancs Police Tac Ops were quick to remind the driver that they will have the last laugh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of a Mazda captured speeding at 73mph on Tom Benson Way in Preston (40mph) was filmed taking both hands off the wheel to give an offensive gesture to the enforcement van. Pic credit: Lancashire Police

The force said: “To the driver of the Mazda captured at 73mph on TOM BENSON WAY (40mph), I would suggest it’s not the best idea to then take both hands off the wheel to give offensive gestures to the enforcement van.