Body found in Preston church fire wreckage identified by police
A body found in the charred wreckage of a Preston church fire has been identified, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called after a blaze broke out at St David’s Church in Eldon Street at around 6am on Thursday, October 27.
After the fire was extinguished, crews sadly found a body among the ruins.
Lancashire Police launched an investigation to identify the deceased and establish the circumstances surrounding their death.
The force advised that “enquiries may take some considerable time” and were unable to say whether the deceased was male or female.
Fire victim now identified
But today (Friday, November 4), Lancashire Police confirmed the deceased has now been identified.
“He is a man in his 30s,” said a police spokesman. “We are trying to trace his next of kin.”
Police also confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to have been caused by accident.