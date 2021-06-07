Police urge drivers to stay away from area of Ribbleton after crash

Police are urging people to stay away from an area of Ribbleton this evening.

By Staff Reporter
Monday, 7th June 2021, 8:24 pm
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 8:42 pm
The junction of Eastway and Watling St Road. Image: Google Maps

Just after 8pm, Preston Police said: "There has been a road traffic collision on the junction of Eastway and Watling Street Road in Ribbleton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"We are asking for people to avoid the area while we resolve the incident. We will update you once we have resolved the situation and thank you for you patience regarding this.