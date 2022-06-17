Fire crews tore the roof of an overturned car to free the man who was trapped inside after a crash with an on-call ambulance in Plungington Road at around 9.30am.

The casualty was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital with major trauma injuries, said the ambulance service. The two ambulance crew members were not injured.

Pictures from the scene show the wreck of the silver car which had rolled onto its side after the collision.

You can read our full report on the incident with statements from police and North West Ambulance Service here.

