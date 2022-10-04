Training is currently taking place on the westbound carriageway between junctions 1 (Preston, Garstang A6) and 3 (Kirkham, Fleetwood A585).

The first lane is closed and temporary speed limits are in place along the stretch of motorway.

The training is causing slight delays for those heading towards the Fylde coast, but traffic is still moving.

One lane of the M55 was closed whilst a police training exercise took place on the westbound carriageway on Tuesday (October 4)

The exercise is expected to continue until early this afternoon.