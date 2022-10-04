News you can trust since 1886
Police exercise taking place on M55 between Blackpool and Preston

Police are carrying out training exercises on the M55 between Blackpool and Preston today (Tuesday, October 4).

Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:23 am - 1 min read
Training is currently taking place on the westbound carriageway between junctions 1 (Preston, Garstang A6) and 3 (Kirkham, Fleetwood A585).

The first lane is closed and temporary speed limits are in place along the stretch of motorway.

The training is causing slight delays for those heading towards the Fylde coast, but traffic is still moving.

The exercise is expected to continue until early this afternoon.

It’s not clear what type of training is taking place. Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.