The M55 will close in both directions overnight on Monday, October 3 until Thursday, October 6.

When will the closures take place?

The westbound and eastbound carriageway will close from 8pm and reopen at 6am each night for four nights.

National Highways said the closure was to allow finishing works on the gantries to take place safely.

Motorists were warned the M6 northbound slip road at junction 32 may be closed for ten minutes from 8pm while cones are placed on the carriageway.

The southbound carriageway at junction 32 will also be closed.

The M55 will close for three nights as work continues on the Preston Western Distributor Road project (Credit: National Highways)

What is the Preston Western Distributor Road?

The Preston Western Distributor is a major new road which will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway.

Scheduled to open early in 2023, this £200m road scheme is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Lancashire County Council say it will help to promote new housing and business development in the area, while increasing capacity on the existing local road network.

The new road will link the A583 and the M55 motorway and will involve the construction of:

- a new motorway junction (Junction 2 between Preston and Kirkham)

- four new bridges, and

- three underpasses

The scheme also includes two new roads connecting to new and existing housing areas of North West Preston and Cottam.